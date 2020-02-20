Sticks and stones ...

Parliament maintains a list of insults banned by the Speaker. It includes:

"I would cut the honourable gentleman's throat if I had the chance." (1946)

"His brains could revolve inside a peanut shell for a thousand years without touching the sides." (1949)

"Member not fit to lick the shoes of the Prime Minister." (1959)

"Energy of a tired snail returning home from a funeral." (1963)

"Could go down the Mount Eden sewer and come up cleaner than he went in." (1974)

Frustrated warlord (1974)

Silly old moo (1977)

Sober up (1977)

Ditch the b**** (1980)

Member for Pretoria (1980)

Merv the Swerve (1980)

The Arapawa Goat (1980)

Circle of love

A ring lost in Maine in 1973 has been found buried beneath a forest floor in Finland and returned to its owner. Debra McKenna, 63, lost the Morse High School ring in a Portland department store shortly after her future husband, Shawn, gave it to her when he left for college. She believes the sudden discovery of the ring is a message from her husband, who passed away some time ago.

A custom-made sign for a private pool in the Waitākeres.

What feels illegal but isn't?

1. Everything when a cop car is behind you.

2. Creeping DEEP into somebody's Facebook albums.

3. Going into a supermarket and using the bags of another supermarket.

4. Walking in on someone using the bathroom.

5. Automatically and unintentionally looking at someone's cellphone as it lights up when they get a message.

(Via @loveIyjess)