Twenty-year-old American rapper Pop Smoke has been shot dead in his home in Los Angeles, causing an outpouring of grief from his fans and peers.

It has been reported that his violent death may be connected to information he inadvertently released on social media.

Emergency services were filmed rolling Pop Smoke out of the home on a stretcher.

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

You were the leader of a movement.

Your impact will never be forgotten.

R.I.P. Pop Smoke. pic.twitter.com/J08mZYwFqg — Spotify (@Spotify) February 19, 2020

The rapper had recently posted a photo to his Instagram that revealed his address on a luggage tag, according to followers on Twitter.

Pop smoke was steady tryna flex new gear that had his address on the tag and people caught it, invaded his home, and killed him. You never know who is watching and listening..... Crazy how fast life comes at you. 🙏🏾 RIP pic.twitter.com/7TI9vc0xXt — OG Uzi UzI ♍ (@Astronaut_Uzi) February 19, 2020

Two masked men broke into the rapper's home in the Hollywood Hills around 4.30am, according to TMZ.

They fired a volley of bullets and fled the scene on foot, leaving Pop Smoke critically injured.

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead, reports news.com.au.

Welcome to the Party, the lead single of his 2019 debut mixtape, Meet the Woo, was made into two remixes featuring Nicki Minaj and Skepta last August.

Pop Smoke also featured on the track Gatti with JackBoys and Travis Scott.

While fellow celebrities have alluded to jealousy in their tributes to Pop Smoke, inferring that the attack was premeditated, officials have described the incident as a "home invasion robbery".

The suspects are still at large.