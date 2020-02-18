Adele teased new music and wowed wedding guests at a friend's wedding in London.

The superstar performed at her friend Laura Dockrill and Maccabees musician Hugo White's wedding celebration at London's Mason's Arms pub.

She sang her hits Rolling In The Deep, Spice Up Your Life by The Spice Girls, Crazy In Love by Beyonce and Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, Rolling Stone reports.

Videos of the star belting out the tracks were posted to social media by fans.

She also confirmed the news fans have been waiting for: new Adele music is on its way.

"Expect my album in September!" The singer is heard saying in one of the clips.

Adele's last album 25 earned her multiple Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

🚨 @Adele is coming!



The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

Adele singing “Rolling in the Deep” at Laura Dockrill’s wedding party today. pic.twitter.com/CHEGqIs22i — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 15, 2020

"Adele not only serving looks but also vocals in 2020!" One fan wrote on social media.

Her new physique first made headlines when she was pictured attending Drake's birthday party in October.

The star also had a run-in with paparazzi outside the wedding, Page Six reports.

The 31-year-old was spotted screaming angrily at photographers attempting to snap a picture of her.