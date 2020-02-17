A network outage prevented Newshub from airing its 6pm news bulletin.

Instead, the network has had to re-air its 4.30pm news and air The Project earlier than usual.

In a statement released to the public, MediaWorks explained its Flower St studio has been hit by a network outage, which prevented it from airing the Newshub bulletin at 6pm as usual.

"Technicians are working on the issue and it is expected that the normal viewing schedule will resume as soon as possible," it said in the statement.

#UPDATE: Due to a network outage there will be no 6pm #Newshub bulletin. The Project NZ will air at 6:27pm and Bondi... Posted by Newshub on Sunday, 16 February 2020

"We will be providing further updates on our social media channels and MediaWorks' music stations."

Major tech meltdown. Newshub 6pm is replaying 4.30 bulletin and bringing in @TheProject_NZ live at 6.27pm tonight. No autocue and limited software of any kind. Tune in for the fun! — Jesse Mulligan (@JesseMulligan) February 17, 2020

The project aired at the earlier time.

A few minutes later, the network was back up, with Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts apologising to viewers, and saying all their servers crashed due to a power cut.

Normal programming will only resume from 7:30pm.

""Due to the network outage, there will be no 6pm Newshub bulletin. The Project will air at 6:27pm and Bondi Rescue at 7pm," the company said in a statement.

"Normal programming will restart at 7.30pm. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your understanding!"

Facebook users expressed their frustration about watching "old" news.

Newshub Live At 4:30 at 6pm pic.twitter.com/PWSf9c80d6 — Ollie Chick (@OllieNickChick) February 17, 2020

Did I see Newshub playing the 4:30 bulletin at 6? — Damien (@HeyDamien) February 17, 2020

"Wonder why the 4.30pm bulletin was on at 6pm," one person said.

"That explains the presenter, bring back Mike & Sam," someone else commented.

"Off to the wine fridge in the staffroom for you lot while you make me watch TV1," one person said.

"Take the project off too, it's a big joke," another person commented.