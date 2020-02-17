A network outage prevented Newshub from airing its 6pm news bulletin.
Instead, the network has had to re-air its 4.30pm news and air The Project earlier than usual.
In a statement released to the public, MediaWorks explained its Flower St studio has been hit by a network outage, which prevented it from airing the Newshub bulletin at 6pm as usual.
"Technicians are working on the issue and it is expected that the normal viewing schedule will resume as soon as possible," it said in the statement.
"We will be providing further updates on our social media channels and MediaWorks' music stations."
The project aired at the earlier time.
A few minutes later, the network was back up, with Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts apologising to viewers, and saying all their servers crashed due to a power cut.
Normal programming will only resume from 7:30pm.
""Due to the network outage, there will be no 6pm Newshub bulletin. The Project will air at 6:27pm and Bondi Rescue at 7pm," the company said in a statement.
"Normal programming will restart at 7.30pm. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your understanding!"
Facebook users expressed their frustration about watching "old" news.
"Wonder why the 4.30pm bulletin was on at 6pm," one person said.
"That explains the presenter, bring back Mike & Sam," someone else commented.
"Off to the wine fridge in the staffroom for you lot while you make me watch TV1," one person said.
"Take the project off too, it's a big joke," another person commented.