Tall stories with legs

Fibs that were more convincing than they should've been ...

1. Dad's pal got contact lenses. When someone commented that he was driving without his glasses, he claimed he'd got a prescription windscreen.

2. We convinced a visiting American student that you need a visa to get into Wales; when we drove there for a rugby match, we hid him in the boot.

3. At university one of my friends convinced another — an English literature student — that William Shakespeare's middle name was Colin.

4. As a teenager, I convinced a girl my mother had invented the concept of the filled baked potato.

5. I convinced my flatmate at uni that the lead singer of Led Zeppelin was called Ted Zeppelin.

(Via Twitter @MooseAllain)



Teeth on the rocks

A reader writes: "My husband had a plate with two teeth. On our honeymoon in 1962 we stayed at Waipū and went for a swim. His plate fell into the water and despite our searching for an hour we couldn't find it. That night we had a tremendous storm which settled the next day. We decided to walk along the beach and this little boy came up to us and said 'Hey mister is this yours? We found it on the rocks' and in his hand was the plate! My husband gave him a reward and the little lad was very happy and so was my husband."

"This is what is being done in Howick," declares Gil. "Try asphalt then plywood, then more plywood."

On the trail of Dick Lang's boats

Keith Brady is researching his family history, in particular the activities of Richard (Dick) Joseph Lang who was a prolific boat builder in Auckland between 1900 and 1950. "He operated from a building in St Mary's Bay, Auckland, towards the end of his boat-building time. Dick married my grandmother and was effectively my step-grandfather. I have researched the obvious public records held with Papers Past, Auckland Library, Auckland Museum, boating publications and have been in touch with other Dick Lang enthusiasts. I have identified approximately 70+ vessels he has built during his time — spending time in Australia and Fiji, too. His vessels are sought after by boating enthusiasts and my intention is to attempt to build a record of all the vessels Dick has built." If you have any information please email Keith Brady at millbrook1956@gmail.com .