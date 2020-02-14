Netflix has answered Stranger Things fans' burning questions with a new teaser trailer for the fourth season.

Not only does the video announce the new season is on its way, it also solves the major cliffhanger from the Season 3 finale that had us all on the edge of our seats, according to Fox News.

SPOILER ALERT: if you haven't seen Season 3, read on at your own risk.

Season 3 closed in Kamchatka, Russia, where an American prisoner was mentioned. The scene has sparked several theories about the American's identity, with most guessing that Hopper actually survived the blast.

The new trailer takes us back to Russia, where we see prisoners building a railroad supervised by the military. One of the prisoner takes off his hat. It's Jim Hopper himself, alive and well.

Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the series, said in a statement that they were excited to confirm that production was now underway.

"We're more excited to announce the return of Hopper.

"Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human … and other.

"Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything …"

Fans suspected that Hopper survived the blast all along. Photo / YouTube

Harbour posted the trailer to his Instagram with a message for the fans that have been theorising about his character's fate since the third season premiered in July 2019.

"For the faithful, Happy Valentine's Day," he wrote in his caption.

It's not yet known when Season 4 will premiere on Netflix.