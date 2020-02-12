Shannen Doherty is struggling to "find her footing".

The 48-year-old actress recently revealed she is battling Stage 4 breast cancer - almost three years after going into remission from the disease - and she has now thanked fans for their support but admitted she's finding it tough.

She wrote: "I want to think all of you for your love, prayers and support. It's an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me.

"To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I'm struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing.

"I'll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share.

"I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."

Her emotional statement came after the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star revealed her diagnosis earlier this month, when she admitted she's still struggling to "process" the news.

She said at the time: "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that - I'm stage four. So my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here.

"I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.

"I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how - how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

Shannen had gone public with her diagnosis now because she feared her health battles could come out in court documents relating to her legal fight with insurance company State Farm, who she is suing as she claimed some of her claims have been unjustly denied after her California home was damaged by fire in 2018.

She said: "I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic.

"And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."