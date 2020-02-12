Digital detoxing

Mexico's Grand Velas Resorts offer Digital Detox programmes in which the guests surrender their electronic devices to a "detox concierge", or trade them for complimentary activities. Lake Placid Lodge in the Adirondack Mountain

Water waste envy

All you need is love ...

Movie synopses. Kind of.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.