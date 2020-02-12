Sharon Stone has had her Bumble profile restored.

The 61-year-old actress joined the location-based dating app - which allows female users to make the first contact with matched male users in heterosexual matches - and was shocked to discover her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake.

But now, Sharon has revealed she's "open for business" once again, as Bumble have given her account back so she can continue her hunt for love.

She said: "It's open now. I'm open for business!"

Advertisement

And the Basic Instinct star has a sneaking suspicion that some of the men she rejected on the app might be responsible for reporting her account as fake.

She added: "I think that I said no to a couple of people that thought that it would be a nice way to be not-so-kind back. I think some people don't like to hear, 'No, no I don't want to go out with you.' "

Now her account is back, Sharon is "having a nice time" chatting to potential suitors, although so far she has only made "a couple of nice friends".

She said: "It's going OK. I'm actually having a nice time. I've met a couple of nice people and I've actually made a couple of nice friends by doing that."

When looking for the perfect partner, Sharon wants someone "caring" and "compassionate".

The Casino actress told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship like anybody else."

Sharon had her account removed at the end of December, and took to Twitter to beg the dating app to reinstate her.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

She wrote at the time: "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!

Advertisement

"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? Don't shut me out of the hive (sic)."

Sharon also shared a picture of the message she received when her account was blocked.

It said: "You've been blocked. We're committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."