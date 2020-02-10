Brad Pitt was the first of the big winners to get political during his Academy Award acceptance speech.

Pitt picked up the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part as the grizzled stunt man Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After telling the audience he had 45 seconds for his acceptance speech, he said, "which is 45 seconds longer than the senate gave John Bolton this week,".

This was a direct reference to US Republicans voting against hearing from witnesses during President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings last week. Bolton is Trump's former national security advisor who caused shockwaves during the trial when leaks from his upcoming book, The Room Where it Happened, surfaced claiming that the President knew his conduct with Ukraine was illegal.

While causing public outrage the leak failed to move the GOP senators who ultimately voted for acquittal.

Pitt went on to say that Tarantino should make a movie about the impeachment, albeit one where at the end, "the adults do the right thing."

As he continued he began to sound nervous and admitted, "I'm a bit gobsmacked," before recounting how his parents would take him to the drive-in cinema as a kid and giving a brief retelling of his early breaks.

"Once upon a time in Hollywood... ain't that the truth," he said.