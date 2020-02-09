

Around 500 people flocked to the Tutukaka Marina green to listen to local talent during the inaugural Our People in the Park concert on Saturday evening.

Brothers Quinn Munson, 10 and Dusty Munson, 8, started the entertainment on a guitar and keyboard followed by Canadian band Kyle Fury, Sri Lankan artist Andre Gomesz, James Fenwick and Kara Hosznyak.

Rocks and Flowers, a Tutukaka-based band that recorded an album overseas, headlined the free concert that ran from 4pm to 9pm.

Universal Records New Zealand and Northern Emerging Talents Trust secured $5000 from the Whangārei District Council and Creative New Zealand, and a further $2500 from four other sponsors to host Saturday's evening.

Organiser Grant Tromp said the response was good given the event was organised on a limited budget.

He plans to organise a similar concert in Kaipara and Far North District to find and promote local talent.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to the Tutukaka Marina green to capture the action.

Local artist Kara Hosznyak waves her magic on the guitar on a pleasant afternoon.

Tyler Matheson shows off his juggling skills while the concert is on.

Jade Tipene, 8, enjoyed more than the musical entertainment while out and about at the concert.

Caleb Cochran and son Riley, 2, were among hundreds who flocked to listen to local talent.

Andre Gomesz, born in Sri Lanka but who now lives in Whangārei, were among the performers.

Eva Woolley, 6, and cousin Henry Roberts, 3, are fascinated by what is happening on stage.