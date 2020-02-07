A Hollywood actress has made an unexpected announcement that Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have been dating for years.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves' relationship had only been made public last year in November, but her friend, Jennifer Tilly, revealed that they have been together for a lot longer than fans anticipated.

"I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, (Alexandra) said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'" Tilly, 61, told the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection. "She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian."

Grant and Reeves attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA. Photo / Getty Images

In November, Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, were seen holding hands at the Lacma Art + Film Gala which sparked speculation that the pair were in a relationship.

"It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," Tilly said.

Tilly, who is known for her role in Child's Play, said she believed the pair were perfect for each other.

"I saw him at her last art opening, and he's not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he's a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they're sort of the perfect couple," Tilly said.

"I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It's not a razzle, dazzle Hollywood romance."

The actress shared that Grant – who is still a bit of a mystery to the public – is a "cool, elegant woman, very quiet, very low-key.

"(Keanu) is a really great guy, too, but he's really lucky."

Jennifer Tilly spilled the beans on Keanu Reeves' relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Reeves and Grant at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci. Photo / Getty Images

When asked whether she thinks her friends will get married someday, Tilly responded:

"I don't know that doesn't seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They're artists. They're just going to do what they do."

WHO IS ALEXANDRA GRANT?

Grant is a well-known visual artist in LA, known for intertwining her work with the written word through various media including painting, drawing, sculpture, film, and photography, according to her website.

Reeves, outside of his acting career, has penned two volumes of poetry illustrated by Grant – the first – Ode To Happiness, released in 2011, and the second, Shadows, in 2016.

The duo co-founded X Artists' Books, an art-book publishing house that aims to produce "thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centred books that fit within and between genres."

Grant has exhibited her work at a variety of galleries and institutions worldwide, from Los Angeles, to New York, Baltimore and Paris.

As listed on her website, she has won several awards for her work, including a grant from the Pollock-Krasner foundation, and the COLA individual artist fellowship.

In 2008, Grant founded a charity that funds arts-based non-profits, called the grantLove project, described as "an artist-owned and operated project that produces and sells original artworks and editions to benefit artist projects and arts non-profits".

She's also a wedding celebrant, her Instagram suggests.

Grant posted a photo of her officiating a wedding in Brooklyn earlier this year, and a photo of her clergy badge that same month.