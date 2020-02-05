A crowd of 8000 people is building tonight in Tauranga for the only New Zealand concert Cold Chisel is playing in the country.

It's a balmy 26C at the Wharepai Domain.

And the crowd is all ages from all parts of the country.

The whole Lawrence family travelled from Matamata. Photo / Annemarie Quill

Sharon and Mike Lawrence - a couple with five children - travelled from Matamata to see their favourite band Cold Chisel.

"This is Mike's birthday present," mum Sharon said.

"All of the kids grew up listening to Cold Chisel.

"They didn't have any choice as each year we would go on holiday to Bowentown and Mike would play it in his car.

"He would play all the hits on a cassette tape, in fact, it was the only tape that we had so they had no choice but to listen to Cold Chisel."

Neive Lawrence, 16, told the Bay of Plenty Times that all of the kids are fans of the music and they know all the words to every single song. Her favourite song is Khe Sanh.

"It doesn't matter what age you are, the songs are just so good the more you listen to them the more we like them.

"Dad even had the greatest hits playing all the way from Matamata and we will play it all the way home. We are so lucky to be near Tauranga to get to see them on the Blood Moon tour."