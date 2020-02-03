Gas mask fiasco

A man was kicked off an American Airlines flight after putting on a gas mask and refusing to remove it. Other passengers began to "panic", according to reports, and the flight was delayed an hour until he was kicked off.

Joseph Say posted a photo of the masked man on Twitter, pictured, and said he initially thought the gas mask was related to the new coronavirus. "But then I noticed it didn't have the filter, so that didn't really make sense. What we heard from the lady sitting next to him was he said he wanted to make a statement. I don't know what the statement was," Say said.

The man was kicked off the American Airlines flight after refusing to take off the gas mask. Photo / Supplied

Strange but true ...

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes more money from his Instagram account than from playing football.

2. In a UK supermarket, if a salad is described as "washed" that means washed in a chlorine rinse.

3. Germ scientists have confirmed that the "five-second rule" for eating food off the floor is fairly accurate.

It pays to shop around

A reader is trying to get to Nelson for a family get-together at Easter. "A family member is very unwell so this is important to us," she explains. "Air New Zealand flights for five people Auckland to Nelson return cost $2280! Jetstar flight for five people Auckland to Christchurch, $1040. Large minivan rental for four days to drive to Nelson $304. Total $1344! So flying on an Australian airline within New Zealand saves us just over $900. What is that all about? "

A Kelburn keeper

A reader writes: "Just wondered if you might do a shout out to the guy who owns the Kelburn (Wellington) Dairy, Dilip Lala. I pick up a Herald there most days and he always comments on your column! In the nicest possible way, of course. He and his family are lovely people and are well known in the 'village'. You'll often see one or other of them helping customers carry groceries out to their cars."