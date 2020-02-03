Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered a dazzling halftime performance that more than matched the on-field action at the 54th Super Bowl in Miami today.

The two Latin hitmakers wowed the 60,000-strong Hard Rock Stadium crowd and the millions watching the television broadcast around the world with a risqué show packed with glitz, glamour, fireworks and girl power.

The pair's performance has been widely praised as the best Super Bowl halftime show in years after they combined for a high-energy medley of songs during which they were joined by J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Lopez's daughter Emme Muñiz.

This year's show was produced by Jay Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl. Photo / AP.

A hilarious moment from Shakira's performance of her smash hit Hips Don't Lie quickly went viral after the Columbian queen weirded everyone out by wiggling her tongue in a close up camera shot, after she had dived into the pit of screaming fans for a bit of crowd-surfing.

That golden moment came after the 43-year-old blasted through her songs She Wolf, Empire, and a reggae-style remix of Whenever, Wherever before Bad Bunny arrived for a snippet of I Like It and a salsa version of her Spanish hit Chantaje.

Lopez then took her turn, opening with a Hustlers-inspired stripper-pole performance during a remix of Jenny From the Block, before winding back the clock with renditions of her early 2000s hits Ain't It Funny and Get Right.

Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl halftime show. Photo / Getty Images.

Shakira crowd-surfs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl. Photo / AP.

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

OMGGGGGG @JLo looks soooooo beyond beautiful! 🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

That halftime show was FIRE pic.twitter.com/3Eqmciouw4 — 8/24 (@roazay7) February 3, 2020

Two Latina women CRUSHING the halftime show in 2020. This is my America❤️🇺🇸 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/a7NGpcdkrx — LA (@chelleinla) February 3, 2020

I know it is not a competition but Shakira and J-Lo is a way better halftime than the one at the Blues vs Chiefs on Friday #SuperBowl vs #Super15 — Dai Henwood (@daihenwood) February 3, 2020

The 50-year-old Bronx native then welcomed a bunch of stripper-styled dancers onstage for Waiting For Tonight before her daughter Emme joined her for a few bars of the salsa song Let's Get Loud, with backing vocals coming from Shakira.

The pair then closed the show with a joint performance of Shakira's thumping Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

Nobody wanted the pop spectacle to end however, as attention returned to the Super Bowl itself, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs tied at 10-10 at the break.