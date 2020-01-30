TVNZ reporter Katie Bradford probably didn't expect to be offered a kiss on the cheek when she stood by a roadside in Auckland during a live report on the Government's road infrastructure announcement.

Bradford managed to maintain her composure as the unidentified woman approached her as if she was about to kiss her on the cheek.

The footage aired live during 1 News this evening.

On Twitter, people praised the reporter for the way she carried on her live report as if nothing was happening.

"Congratulations Katie Bradford for carrying on superbly when silly person tried to interrupt her on TV1 tonight," Keith Quinn wrote on Twitter.

Some people found it "hilarious" and another pointed out that live reporting is "incredibly stressful" and that would not have helped.

Bradford was reporting live on the reaction from the business community to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of a $12 billion investment in infrastructure.