LITTLE AMERICA (Apple TV+)

Little America debuted a couple of weeks back but is already racking up rave reviews to the point where it's not only scored a 100 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but has also already been greenlit for a second season. It's inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, but its tagline is that it "goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America". It's made by Emmy winner Alan Yang and Oscar-nominated Kumail Nanjiani along with Epic. All eight episodes are available to stream now. Have the tissues ready.



BLACK HOLLYWOOD: THEY'VE GOT TO HAVE US (Netflix)

Simon Frederick, the film-maker behind Black is the New Black, is back with a new three-part series in which he's teamed up with some of Hollywood's biggest black actors and film-makers – including Laurence Fishburne, Barry Jenkins and Whoopi Goldberg - to examine the rise of black creators and content in Hollywood. Episodes hone in on history-making moments like the success of Black Panther and the best picture scandal of the 2017 Oscars, in which Moonlight became the first film with an all-black cast to win the prize. Plus, it drops next Wednesday, right in the midst of Hollywood's awards season.



HOUSE OF DRAG (TVNZ On Demand)

Prepare yourself, because New Zealand's own answer to RuPaul's Drag Race is back for a second season to put nine new queens to the test, promising even more twists, turns and tea. If you missed season one, it's pretty much Drag Race meets Big Brother, in which the queens go head to head in a series of drag challenges, but they also have to live together in the House of Drag. The winner of each challenge chooses the worst two performers to go up for elimination - which obviously makes for some excellent reality TV drama - until one queen is left standing to win the $10,000 prize package. The new season premieres on Saturday, to coincide with the start of Auckland Pride.

Advertisement

LITTLE BRITAIN USA (Neon)

If you feel like some nostalgia-based lols, season one of Little Britain USA lands tomorrow. Watch Matt Lucas and David Walliams assume enough characters to create an entire cast and run their way through the often wildly inappropriate - but equally hilarious - skits the world has come to know and love (and by "love" I mean, "quote incessantly"). The first series was made a good decade ago so I'm willing to bet a lot of the jokes probably haven't aged super-well, but I'm still going to find out. Dust, anyone?