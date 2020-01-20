A headline act for Laneway Festival has cancelled just days before the event gets underway at Auckland's Albert Park on Monday.

In a statement, the Laneway promoters say EDM act Rufus Du Sol is no longer able to play the festival.

The band said in a statement:

"Regrettably RÜFÜS DU SOL will be unable to appear at Laneway Festival in Auckland for

reasons beyond their control.

"The band apologise to any fans this may inconvenience and

are gutted to pull out, they hope to be back in New Zealand in 2020."

Rufus Du Sol last played a show in New Zealand in March last year, and the group has played three of the past four Coachella festivals.

Australian act Rufus Du Sol was a headline act for this year's Laneway Festival. Photo / Getty Images

It's not the only cancellation for the festival. Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC are also no longer performing, Laneway promoters say.

Their statement says: "Due to ongoing recording commitments for our new album, it is with deep regret that we are no longer going to be able to perform at Laneway Festival.

"As you know, touring is such a huge part of this band, and we do not take

cancellations lightly."

"We apologise to all who were looking forward to seeing us.

"As always, we hugely appreciate your support and understanding."

At this stage, it is unknown whether fans are able to get refunds for their tickets.

A promoter was unable to comment directly on ticket refunds, however The Herald has requested further comment from the appropriate spokesperson.

On their website, Laneway Festival state there are "no refunds tickets except where required by the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993.

"No refunds or other compensation will be given if an advertised artist or act is changed, cancelled or the length or content of their performance is changed. "

Last year, U.S. pop act Billie Eilish cancelled her headlining appearance at 2019's Laneway Festival. Eilish announced she was unable to perform a month prior to the festival.

Customers who held tickets to that event were granted refunds.

A statement from the promoter says ticketholders can email aucklandticketing@lanewayfestival.com.au for all enquiries.

The other headline acts Charli XCX and The 1975 are still playing the festival, according to the set times posted by the event.

The set times for Laneway on Monday. Photo / Laneway Festival Auckland

Laneway have added Kiwi act Marlon Williams to the lineup, as well as rock band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and electronic act Holly Herndon.

