When it comes to Oscar's top prize, this is the most wide-open competition in years. Which film has the right factors to go all the way?

The race for this year's acting Oscars couldn't possibly

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

1917

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Parasite

"The Irishman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Joker