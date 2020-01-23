

The Rocketman himself Sir Elton John's coming to Hawke's Bay in less than two weeks for two sold-out concerts at Mission Estate. Hawke's Bay Today reporter Blair Voorend takes a look at what he could get up to while here.

Elton John's never been to Hawke's Bay (unless his private plane snuck in without anyone realising). As a newbie to New Zealand's finest region, he's in for a treat.

His two concerts are on Waitangi Day and February 15, but it's extremely unlikely he'll spend all nine days in the Bay.

It's Elton John's first time in Hawke's Bay. He's in for a treat. Photo / Supplied

The superstar songwriter's likely to head back to Hollywood for the Oscars on February 10, NZ time. Elton and his song-writing partner Bernie Taupin are nominated for Best Original Song for their song I'm Gonna Love Me Again in his biopic Rocketman.

READ MORE:

• Mission Estate says Elton John's rescheduled show won't be a mission for punters

• Hollywood over Napier? Elton John's second Mission Concert rescheduled

• Hawke's Bay artist paints Elton John ahead of Napier concert

• Hawke's Bay youngster to open for Elton John at Mission concerts

Presuming he stays in Hawke's Bay for a few nights either side of his performances, what will he do, and where will he stay?

For a man worth roughly $500 million the most obvious place is The Farm at Cape Kidnappers.

The Farm has an Owner's Cottage that will set him back a hefty $13,900 a night in the high season.

Advertisement

It's perched on rolling Hawke's Bay farmland that gives way to rugged cliffs. The cottage, along with other available accommodation, features cooking facilities for a private chef, two sitting rooms with fireplaces, a stone terrace and outdoor jacuzzi - perfect for Elton and his entourage.

The Farm has an Owner's Cottage that will set you back a hefty $13,900 a night in the high season. Photo / File

If he wants to give golf a go, Cape Kidnappers also boasts one of the world's best golf courses. Elton's never really shown much of an inclination for swinging a club, though.

He once asked Lionel Richie "what have you been doing?" after he didn't make an album or play a show for 10 years (between 1986 and 1996). Ritchie said, "I've been playing golf." "Christ! That's a lot of f***ing golf!" Elton snorted.

So maybe, particularly with this being a farewell tour, golf won't be high on Elton's agenda.

Elton's first show on Waitangi Day gives him an opportunity to celebrate the festivities at Mitre 10 Park, the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

He could take in some of the cultural traditions as well as catching some local New Zealand artists on stage. Hip hop, R&B and reggae artist Che Fu will be performing.

While Saturday night's all right for his second Mission show, the night before will be Valentine's Day.

It offers the possibility of a romantic day for him and husband David Furnish in Hawke's Bay, if he comes along.

Advertisement

Elton John may enjoy a nice dinner at Mangapapa Hotel and also take in some of the Maori culture during his Waitangi Day concert. Photo / File

Most couples normally spend a romantic day in Hawke's Bay visiting the various vineyards.

Mission Estate, Craggy Range and Elephant Hill are among the most popular, but for someone who doesn't drink and has been proudly sober for 30 years Elton might not appreciate it as much.

Perhaps he'd be up for a nice couple's bike ride around the various cycle tracks the region has to offer, probably with a contingent of security circling them as they did, and then up the famous Te Mata Peak to catch a view of the Twin Cities.

Then it could be off to what TripAdvisor has named the most romantic restaurant in Hawke's Bay, the fine dining restaurant Mangapapa Hotel just outside of Hastings.

Neither The Farm, nor Mangapapa, nor other potential stop-offs would comment for this story about whether Elton's booked in.

All agreed though - the 50,000 people set to watch him play at the Mission on his last ever tour of NZ are bloody lucky.