1. In college I fell out of my bunk bed and broke both of my legs and one arm. Years later on a date, I made a joke about being clumsy and the dude told me I couldn't compare to this woman his brother helped once ... who fell out of her bunk and broke all the bones. It was me.

2. My middle name is literally a typo. My mom had a c section and forgot to write the rest of Nicole due to the drugs, she fell asleep and they took the paperwork, wouldn't give it back and now my middle name is Ni.

3. Alan Rickman once walked past my mum bollocking me and my brother in the street for misbehaving, interrupted her and told us to be as naughty as possible "by order of the Sheriff of Nottingham!"

A Japanese billionaire is searching for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon. Yusaku Maezawa, who is due to fly around the moon in 2023, is seeking single females aged over 20, saying: "As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman." He added: "I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space."

A reader writes: "At the birth of our twins in 2007 I gave my wife a Citizen watch with Swarovski crystals in the strap. It was engraved with 'Sam & Zoe 05 Aug 2007'. Sadly about eight months later it fell off my wife's wrist while out with the kids in Auckland CBD. My wife has always regretted losing it as it meant so much to her. Twelve years later I am hoping to pull off a miracle for my wife for our 15th wedding anniversary and try to track it down for her. I am happy to offer a reward for the return of this engraved watch."