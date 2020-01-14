Britney Spears shared a revealing bikini photo on Instagram which has left fans concerned for her wellbeing.

"Am I the only one who is concerned about her wellbeing?!?" one fan commented on the explicit image.

Other Instagram users expressed fear that the singer's mental health might be spiraling downwards after her father fell ill as well as an ongoing legal battle with her family.

Britney Spears shared two photos of the snakeskin swimsuit. Photo / Instagram

"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family is going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal — but don't worry, I'll be back very soon," she told fans in a video posted to Instagram in April last year.

Advertisement

The Toxic singer's fans are often divided between admiration and concern about the content Spears posts on social media.

"She's beautiful but these are such strange pics," one fan commented on her Instagram post.

"Looks like she's just being goofy to me. People overthink everything. Keep doing you, Britney!" another contradicted.

Spear's admitted on Instagram that she finds it hard to post often because of "mean" people.

"If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!!" she advised in a recent Instagram caption.