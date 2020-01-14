Actor Vince Vaughn has sparked uproar after he was filmed shaking Donald Trump's hand at a football game.

Vaughn and Trump attended the same college football game in New Orleans.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in comedies such as Wedding Crashers and The Break-Up, appeared friendly with the President in videos posted on social media.

The President and Vaughn are shown talking at the college championship game, and Trump ends the exchange by shaking the actor's hand and seals the handshake by placing his hand on top of Vaughn's.

Advertisement

Favorite Vince Vaughn movie? pic.twitter.com/FprVX3ahvV — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 14, 2020

Democratic activist Stephanie Keddy wrote: "I'm not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed.

"I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore."

Vince Vaughn isn't cancelled.



He's canceled. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 14, 2020

So Vince Vaughn shook hands with Trump and that instantly makes Wedding Crashers a bad movie? pic.twitter.com/FU1U3z6rgz — NeL (@NeL________) January 14, 2020

I’m not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed. And I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/vB5pDCFcbA — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 14, 2020

Trump supporters appeared to welcome the exchange, and hit back at people suggesting he was now "cancelled."

A user tweeted: "The fact that people are outraged that Vince Vaughn shook his president's hand like a true red blooded American is laughable...news flash cupcakes, @realdonaldtrump IS your president too!"

Another said: "Who knew this handsome actor could be a trigger for all these snowflakes! Get over it!."

Absolute Legend. and #VinceVaughn Welcome to the right side of history. https://t.co/loCQsoPYiI — Brent (@brentnewjersey) January 14, 2020

Who knew this handsome actor could be a trigger for all these snowflakes!

Get over it!

Vince is like a tall glass of southern tea! #VinceVaughn #VinceVaughan #Trump2020

We love him.pic.twitter.com/VAYZkWCxxm — royalbabyboomer (@royalbabyboomer) January 14, 2020

Vince Vaughn is the number three trending topic in America because, gasp, he shook hands with President Trump at last night’s LSU-Clemson game. And left wingers are outraged. Really. pic.twitter.com/cgDlwS5Sdm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 14, 2020

In an interview with GQ, Vaughn was outspoken about political issues and criticised the lack of gun control in America.

In October, Ellen DeGeneres was widely criticised when she was spotted sitting next to George W Bush at a football game. The President opposed same-sex marriage throughout his time in the oval office.