Hollywood darling Taika Waititi and Kiwi screenwriter Anthony McCarten are both nominated for Academy Awards this year.
The nominations, released overnight, reveal both Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and McCarten (The Two Popes) will go head-to-head for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Jojo Rabbit has a total of six Oscar nods - including for Best Picture - and is also nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing and Production Design.
Scarlett Johansson has made Oscars history after being nominated in not one but two acting categories this year.
The 35-year-old has been nominated for both her leading role in Netflix's emotional drama Marriage Story, as well as her supporting role in director Waititi's WWII comedy, Jojo Rabbit.
She's the first actor in over a decade to pick up a double nomination since Aussie actress Cate Blanchett in 2008, and just the twelfth ever to make the elite club.
Others who have managed the feat include Jessica Lange, Sigourney Weaver, Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore and Jamie Foxx.
On Twitter, fans congratulated the first-time nominee on the extraordinary achievement.
However, others have criticised the Academy for its almost entirely white line-up of nominees this year.
Just last week the BAFTAs sparked controversy with its all-white list of acting nominees and all-male list of directing nominees, but the Oscars appeared to follow suit.
Cynthia Erivo, who played American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, is the only actor of colour to be nominated for an acting gong.
Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy had also been favourites for their respective roles in Us, The Farewell, Hustlers and Dolemite Is My Name, but all four were snubbed.
The Farewell director Lulu Wang was also snubbed for Best Director, as well as Greta Gerwig, whose blockbuster adaptation of Little Women was nominated for Best Picture.
Those who watched the nominations live said it was ironic the Academy had Korean-American actor John Cho and Issa Rae, the star of the popular web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, announce the nominations.
"Congratulations to all those men," Rae quipped after reading the all-male list of Best Director nominees.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9 (US time).
The nominees
BEST PICTURE
The Irishman
Ford vs Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
The Irishman
BEST SOUND MIXING
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford V Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
Joker - Alan Robert Murray
1917 - Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate
One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love me Again – Rocketman
I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable Sister
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
Joker - Jeff Groth
Parasite - Jinmo Yang
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 - Roger Deakins
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
1917
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Additional reporting: news.com.au