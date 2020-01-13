Hollywood darling Taika Waititi and Kiwi screenwriter Anthony McCarten are both nominated for Academy Awards this year.

The nominations, released overnight, reveal both Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and McCarten (The Two Popes) will go head-to-head for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Jojo Rabbit has a total of six Oscar nods - including for Best Picture - and is also nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing and Production Design.

Waititi's Jojo Rabbit has secured six nominations.

Scarlett Johansson has made Oscars history after being nominated in not one but two acting categories this year.

The 35-year-old has been nominated for both her leading role in Netflix's emotional drama Marriage Story, as well as her supporting role in director Waititi's WWII comedy, Jojo Rabbit.

Kiwi screenwriter Anthony McCarten is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Two Popes.

She's the first actor in over a decade to pick up a double nomination since Aussie actress Cate Blanchett in 2008, and just the twelfth ever to make the elite club.

Others who have managed the feat include Jessica Lange, Sigourney Weaver, Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore and Jamie Foxx.

On Twitter, fans congratulated the first-time nominee on the extraordinary achievement.

However, others have criticised the Academy for its almost entirely white line-up of nominees this year.

Just last week the BAFTAs sparked controversy with its all-white list of acting nominees and all-male list of directing nominees, but the Oscars appeared to follow suit.

Cynthia Erivo, who played American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, is the only actor of colour to be nominated for an acting gong.

Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy had also been favourites for their respective roles in Us, The Farewell, Hustlers and Dolemite Is My Name, but all four were snubbed.

The Farewell director Lulu Wang was also snubbed for Best Director, as well as Greta Gerwig, whose blockbuster adaptation of Little Women was nominated for Best Picture.

Those who watched the nominations live said it was ironic the Academy had Korean-American actor John Cho and Issa Rae, the star of the popular web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, announce the nominations.

"Congratulations to all those men," Rae quipped after reading the all-male list of Best Director nominees.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9 (US time).

The nominees

BEST PICTURE

The Irishman

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

The Irishman

BEST SOUND MIXING

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford V Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love me Again – Rocketman

I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable Sister

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Jinmo Yang

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 - Roger Deakins

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

