Prince Harry had stern words with football superstar David Beckham after Meghan Markle shared her worries that his wife Victoria was leaking stories to the press.

A new report shows that Prince Harry expressed his wife's concerns to his footballer friend, according to The Sun.

The couples are said to have since resolved their issues, after the row which reportedly happened in December 2017.

"Victoria and Meghan hit it off and, as two high-profile women in show business, were in regular contact at the start of Meg's relationship with Harry," a source told The Sun.

Advertisement

Their friendship goes back years. Photo / Getty Images

"When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips but not long after, some of these emerged in print and Meghan was furious.

"Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

READ MORE:

• Prince William speaks out about Harry and Meghan's split from Royal family

• Prince Harry overheard pushing Meghan for screen work to Disney boss

• Harry and Meghan's resignation from the royals comes with a hefty bill

• Comment: Staggering backlash against Meghan and Harry overlooks the royal family's real villain

"Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.

"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified.

"He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while. It later turned out the leak probably came from a beauty salon.

"Afterwards, they got things back on track, but it took a few months."

David Beckham and Prince Harry have been friends for years, bonding over their various charitable initiatives. Their wives became friends after Meghan began dating the prince.