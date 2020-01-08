Summer's set to pop, with the 2020 Music in Parks series kicking off in Auckland this weekend.

The programme of free concerts across the region begins with Pop by the Rotunda, starring Gretel, Geoff Ong and Tijay, in Auckland Domain on Sunday.

Geoff Ong describes himself as a "pop star for dorks". He's seen multiple songs recorded in his Kingsland bedroom rocket to the top five of the Kiwi singles chart, including the catchy Fingertips.

Gretel is an Auckland-based electronic RnB artist. The trained jazz musician's tracks are genre-fluid with a dreamy, summery sound.

Fresh talent Tijay's debut song Better Off was released last August and the newcomer was added to Apple's Best of the Week playlist.

Auckland Council's Music in Parks has 25 free events every weekend until April 11, covering everything from opera to rock.

One of the most popular should be The Hits Kiwi anthems, featuring Anika Moa, The Feelers, and Jason Kerrison, at Pakuranga's Lloyd Esmore Park on Sunday February 23.

Recently reunited Pluto will headline a show a the preceding Sunday.

For a full list of performances and event information, check out musicinparks.co.nz.

• NZME, publisher of The Herald is the media partner of the Music in Parks programme.