Cody Simpson has dismissed rumours he and Miley Cyrus have split as "stupid" despite sightings of him flirting with other girls.

The 22-year-old musician has insisted that he and Miley, 27, are doing "great".

Speaking about how they spent the holiday season, Cody told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "It was a great Christmas out in Nashville."

Cody also described the flirting accusations as "stupid", insisting he's committed to the Party in the U.S.A hitmaker.

After spending Christmas with Miley, Cody rang in the New Year at Surf Lodge's Aspen outpost, where he was joined by the likes of Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson to celebrate the landmark occasion.

Meanwhile, Miley sparked rumours she'd split from Cody in December, when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled My Sad Christmas Song.

Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved.

"Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)"

But, at the time, a source close to the couple shot down the split speculation.

The insider shared: "Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship.

"They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together."