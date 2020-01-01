Aussie star Chris Hemsworth has been shopping for a potential New York City apartment, with the actor eyeing a penthouse valued at more than NZ$17 million.

The New York Post report the Avengers star inspected a penthouse at the Beekman Residences that's selling for US$12.49 million (NZ$17.92 million).

The 36-year-old lives in a huge mansion in Byron Bay with wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and their three children, but the family are on the hunt for another home in the Big Apple.

The whopping 3554 square-foot apartment in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan was designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, and contains three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. Photo / Instagram.

The penthouse has a private dining room with a chef's table, a catering kitchen, a media room, while the rooftop terrace has a barbecue and eating area.

Hemsworth, known for his impressive physique and healthy lifestyle, would also have taken an interest in the apartment's gymnasium and treatment rooms.

Chris Hemsworth and co will be on top of the world with this Financial District penthouse. Photo / Supplied.

A penthouse for sale at Beekman Place, New York City. Photo / Supplied.

The New York Post report that housekeeping services and fresh flower delivery services are also available. Rather than slumming it on Uber Eats, the Hemsworth's could also take advantage of room service from celebrity chef Tom Colicchio's restaurant, Temple Court, which is also housed in the Beekman Hotel complex.

The broker in charge of the listing is Douglas Elliman.

The Beekman Place penthouse comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. photo / Supplied.

Chris Hemsworth is on the hunt for a home in New York City. Photo / Supplied.

Hemsworth's interest in the property comes as he is close to finishing styling and decorating his Byron Bay eco-friendly 'mega-mansion'.

The Thor and Men in Black star is estimated to have earned around $US76 million in 2019 according to Forbes.