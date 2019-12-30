Two twin brothers found dead in a secluded country lane in the UK have been named as stars of reality TV show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding. The bodies of Billy and Joe Smith, 32, were found in woodland close to a farm in rural Kent, The Sun reports.

Their death is believed to have been the result of a suspected suicide pact.

Family and fans have taken to the internet to express their grief and post tributes to the brothers.

"RIP PLEASE PRAY FOR THESE TWO DEAR SOULS God rest them in peace," Big Brother UK star Paddy Doherty posted on Facebook.

"Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill you were so pure so lovely. You made me the happiest girl. Did everything for me showed me love i never had you always see stuff like this but you just never think it'll happen to you. I can't believe I have to type this together struggling to speak never mind put a sentence together, I'm gonna make you so-so proud my bill, my life, my angel," Billy's partner Kristina Delaney, posted on Facebook.

"Please everyone keep the family of these twin brothers in prayer," a friend of the brothers posted. "Bill and Joe Smith from Kent in the UK, they both took their own lives last night."

"Depression is rife among our folk," someone else commented.

"Born together and left the earth together," another person replied.

The family had expressed concern for the brothers, who appeared in the third series of the reality TV show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, in 2013.

"Two good looking boys, God bless their souls ... That's a terrible, terrible tragedy," Doherty said in a video posted online.

Family and fans have taken to the internet to express their grief and post tributes to My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding stars Billy and Joe Smith. Photo / Facebook

"There's always worse than yourself ... Pray for the boys' family, the boys' mother and father, help them be strong and get through this ...

"I'm very very sorry for your troubles. Anyone watching this please say a prayer for those left behind ...

"May God look after them ... They are two angels ... They're in the kingdom of heaven walking on gold."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202