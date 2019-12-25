iley Cyrus is celebrating the festive season with her "dysfunctional family" and that doesn't appear to include on-off boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

The American superstar shared a series of festive family pics — including sisters Noah and Brandi, and brothers Braison and Trace — and her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, to Instagram.

"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," Cyrus wrote in the caption.

But Aussie singer Simpson was nowhere to be seen, amid reports the two had split following a whirlwind romance.

Simpson's sister Alli denied the couple had broken up after the Masked Singer winner was spotted in New York last weekend with Playboy's December 2019 playmate Jordy Murray, 26.

"Yes, they're still together," she reportedly told the Daily Mail.

Amid reports of a split, her Australian boyfriend Cody Simpson was nowhere to be seen. Photo / Instagram

But the two haven's been spotted in public together since early December and, more tellingly, stopped commenting on each other's social media posts.

It comes as Cyrus' and Liam Hemsworth's divorce is close to being finalised, with the ex-couple having "worked out all the details" to formalise their split.

TMZ is reporting Australian actor Hemsworth and his ex have "reached a settlement", calling it a "done deal" after Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The Hunger Games actor hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, dubbed Hollywood's divorce queen whose clients have included Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, and Johnny Depp.

The gossip site reports that Cyrus' lawyer will file legal documents on Tuesday stating that Hemsworth and Cyrus have reached a settlement, with the former couple having signed a prenup before their 2018 marriage.

It is expected that the split will be finalised as early as March, according to TMZ.

Jaws collectively dropped worldwide when Cyrus, 27, announced her marriage to Hemsworth, 29, was over in August, after a ten-year on/off romance and just eight months of marriage.

In a statement, the couple's rep said at the time: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time".

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Hunger Games star Hemsworth kept a low-profile after his marriage to Cyrus ended, pulling out of all publicity commitments for his latest movie, Killerman, as he was in "no shape" to speak publicly about the split.

Shortly after their break-up, Cyrus penned an essay denying she had caused the marriage breakdown. "There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," Cyrus wrote on Twitter in August.

The Miley-Liam headlines did not end there. Shortly after news of their split, Cyrus started seeing Kaitlynn Carter: a long-time friend and budding reality TV star who was once "married" to The Hills' Brody Jenner.

The very public romance between Miley and Kaitlynn ended almost as quickly as it began. After a whirlwind of PDAs and paparazzi tip-offs, the couple split in September.

Cyrus's love life continued to attract attention when she hooked up with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Cyrus and Simpson were known for constant mushy PDA on social media, including loved-up selfies and love song dedications.

"I'm very, very, very romantic," Simpson said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. "I don't think she … she'd talked about how she hadn't had that kind of an experience in a relationship before."

The relationship certainly brought Simpson's name back into the spotlight, and was perfectly timed for his stint on Ten's The Masked Singer (where he was the winner in the "robot" costume).

Hemsworth has recently been out with Sydney model Gabriella Brooks in Byron Bay, where the rumoured couple had lunch with his parents (Brooks had split from her famous ex, Matt Healy of British band The 1975, earlier this year).