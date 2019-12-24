Kevin Spacey has made a bizarre return to social media to share a holiday message.

The disgraced Oscar winner who has been accused of sexual assault can be seen sitting in front of a fireplace, dishing out advice on dealing with critics.

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack or you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness," he says in the clip shared to Youtube.

His followers have been perplexed at the strange video.

"I don't know what 's going on but if you are seeking a comeback I'm not sure this is the right way," wrote one.

"I've never felt so uncomfortable in my life," wrote another.

This is the second Christmas in a row that Spacey has shared a bizarre video online.

Last year he posted a strange video in an apparent attempt to protest his innocence, after learning he would be charged with sexual assault.

The three-minute clip, titled 'Let Me Be Frank', showed Spacey standing in front of a kitchen sink, and speaking in the voice of Frank Underwood.

"I know what you want. Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, too powerful. I mean after all, we shared everything, you and I," he tells the viewer.

Kevin Spacey pictured in London on June 21, 2017. Spacey's career nosedived following allegations from actor Anthony Rapp in October 2017. Photo / Getty

"I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty. But mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn't.

Spacey's career nosedived following allegations from actor Anthony Rapp in October 2017.

Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance on him at a party in 1986, when he was just 14 years old.

At the time, Rapp was a child star earning praise for his appearances in the Broadway run of Precious Sons. He said Spacey invited him to attend a party at his Manhattan apartment, where he found he was the only non-adult in attendance.

As the party ended, Rapp alleged that Spacey appeared in the room where he was watching TV, visibly drunk, and moved towards him.

"He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me," Rapp told Buzzfeed.

"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp continued. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

Rapp said he broke free and fled the apartment.

"The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn't happen," he said.

Spacey said he was "beyond horrified" to learn of Rapp's allegations and the story had encouraged him to "address other things" about his life. He then revealed he was gay.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," Spacey said.

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Following Rapp's story, 20 other men came forward to accuse Spacey of misconduct.