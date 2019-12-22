Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has lifted the lid on what went on at her first awards show.

Robbie recalled her experience at the 2009 Logie Awards in her native Australia on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Fox News reported.

READ MORE:

• Margot Robbie: Inside star's London OE - 'I just wanted to try every pub'

• The word Australian actress Margot Robbie really hates

• Margot Robbie reveals the bedroom habit that her husband thinks is 'ridiculous'

• Chilling detail to Margot Robbie's new role as Sharon Tate

The 29-year-old described the Logies as the "funnest award show ever".

Advertisement

"I haven't been for a decade now. It's like the Wild West … They're just a big piss-up, everyone gets absolutely hammered."

"People are drunk the next day going to work," Robbie said.

"The two big shows, Neighbours and Home And Away – you have to work the next morning after the Logies. We film all year-round, so people show up in their gowns, people show up still drunk.

"A really famous talk show host did a show completely wasted — he did the morning show, like, wasted. And Australia loved him more after that! He didn't even get in trouble."

The actress's first award show was the Logie Awards in 2009. Photo / Getty

This talk show host was Today's Karl Stefanovic, who's become infamous in the TV world after his "animated" hosting of the breakfast show the morning after the 2009 Logies. Stefanovic later admitted he was "real drunk".

Robbie also recalled her second awards show at Melbourne's Crown Casino, which she attended as a 19-year-old and got so drunk she passed out.

"It's held in a casino … and I passed out in one of the toilet stalls and I woke up and I came out and it happened to be the one hour that the casino closes to clean.

"I didn't know it ever closes – usually just full of thousands of people.

Advertisement

"I came out and it was such a weird, surreal experience because there was no one around … for a second in my drunken state, I was like, 'Did I die? Is this purgatory? Am I in between heaven and hell right now? This is so weird'."

The actress said she was eventually found by a housekeeper, and when she turned up to work, the on-set nurse gave her oxygen.

"Her busiest day is the day after (the Logie Awards)," Robbie joked.

Robbie has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for her role in Bombshell.