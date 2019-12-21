David Farrier did not like the movie adaption of the stage show Cats.

He's made it very clear in a tweet that has since gone viral.

The Kiwi journalist took to Twitter to describe what memories the Cats movie drudged up for him.

"When I was 13, my parents started breeding cats. Birmans. Seal point Birmans, to be precise. I would wake and be surrounded by cats and all that the cat life entailed," he wrote.

The review in full. Photo / Twitter

"Kitten cats, male cats, female cats. Cat cages, cat shows, cat breeding. Always the breeding, the eternal life cycle of the cat burned into my retinas."

Then, at 25, Farrier found himself hanging out with Furries in Hamilton. The movie brought back memories of that as well.

"This is the worst thing I've ever seen," he wrote in his review.

The tweet quickly went viral, with more than 41,000 likes since it was published on December 19.

