The internet has been persuaded that Star Wars film star Daisy Ridley is Cole and Dylan Sprouse's long-lost triplet ... Finally Cole Sprouse has admitted how close the resemblances are.

In a now-deleted post, Sprouse labelled a picture of Daisy Ridley as: "Just a nice photo of me."

Shortly after, his brother Dylan jumped in on the joke with his own (deleted) comment: "That's me smfh."

Even though the Instagram post was quickly taken down, many Sprouse-twin fans have commented on the resemblance.

"Cole and this girl looks so much the same. The resemblance is uncanny," one user commented on the posted.

Many other Sprouse fans have had a field day on Twitter finding the most similar pictures between himself and Ridley.

*pops out of manhole in the ground* so I just realized Cole Sprouse looks like Daisy Ridley pic.twitter.com/dDzel4492K — Jenn (@jenndangerous) February 21, 2018

Get you a girl who can do Cole Sprouse better than Cole Sprouse https://t.co/MQ9AAFRlme — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) December 4, 2019