Michele Manelis talks with Anthony Hopkins, star of The Two Popes.

What struck me about this movie was how the art of conversation has fallen by the wayside, probably because of technology. Do you agree?

Well, I am not a sociological critic but maybe ... perhaps the cell phones have done some harm to us. But I find that through a sense of humour and laughing we give ourselves an openness to other people. Everyone is so angry and bitter today, nobody talks anymore, and everyone is in agony and outraged and you think, 'Oh, come on, we're all going to die!' I can't waste my time being miserable. I just enjoy it all, because if you take it all too seriously, you are dead. And if you have no laughter and no humour in your life you are dead.

Did you enjoy those moments in the movie with Jonathan Pryce, just actor to actor?

Yes. Someone asked me a question the other day, "What drew you to the part?" I said, "Well, I was offered it." That was a good answer. I had never worked with Jonathan before. We saw each other once in a while but I didn't know him although we both are Welshmen. And then I met with Jonathan and we just hit it off. We have two different styles of acting, he's very loose and I tend to be kind of dissonant, I always like to know the lines and we had such a wonderful time and we had jokes together. We had a lot of fun together. Lovely man to work with and, when you are in Rome, you don't need to act very much because it does it for you.

Sir Anthony Hopkins. Photo / Getty Images

You're playing a pope – can you talk about your spirituality?

Well, it's a very personal thing. I used to be an atheist - or was I was agnostic? But things happened in my life some years ago and I began dawning over the years. And then recently I had an understanding that I'm actually pretty clueless. And it's a wonderful feeling. I was in England doing a film called The Father and my wife is doing a little documentary on my life for some reason, so she interviewed Jodie Foster and people like that. We were in Wales and she went to see a schoolteacher of mine, and she said, "What was he like in school?" And she said, "Terrible, hopeless. We thought there was no hope for him once he left school. He couldn't spell, he couldn't play sports, he wouldn't even be part of the school plays. And then 10 years later, he's Laurence Olivier's understudy!"

How do you explain it?

I say that I cannot take credit for anything and I cannot take the blame, because I feel like all kinds of things have happened in my life. I feel like my life has been a journey beyond my comprehension and some real big force has guided my life. I don't why I decided to come out to California years ago but I have been out here 40-odd years. Something deep inside me said, "You have got to go to California." It wasn't for a career or money or wealth, I didn't know why. And that's why I began to put it all together, there is something vaster than myself, so yes, I call it God. So yes, I do have a spiritual being and yes, I do believe.

You're nearly 82 years old [December 31]. How would you describe this time in your life?

I am happier now than I have ever been. And I laugh more now than I ever did, because this is all a joke and one day we are all going to die. As T.S. Eliot said, "I have seen the moment of my greatness flicker and I have seen the eternal footman hold my coat and snicker, and in short, I was afraid." Death, it comes to us all. And knowing that, it's brilliant. Carl Jung said that once we recognise our mortality, we see on the horizon. Suddenly, at a certain age you think, "What's on the horizon?" Death. That's what Jung talks about it and I love that. I love being alive and I have no time to waste being around people grim and miserable anymore. Young people are so miserable, I say to them, "Come on, wake up!" But don't get me wrong, I'm not an evangelist.

The Two Popes is in cinemas now