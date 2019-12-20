Serengeti (TVNZ OnDemand)

As narrator, John Boyega (Finn) brings no little gravitas to this stunning documentary series about the wildlife of Africa's Serengeti and their daily battle for survival. It was shot using innovative camera techniques, such as drones and spy cameras, to immerse the audience in the action. Often the cameras were just a whisker away from their subjects. All six episodes streaming on TVNZ OnDemand now.

The Americans (Lightbox)

Keri Russell (Zori Bliss) stars as Elizabeth Jennings in the nail-biting thriller about Russian agents posing as a typical American family during the Cold War. The couple work as travel agents by day and pursue their lives as KGB agents by night - right under their neighbours' noses. The show ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2018 and was hailed by critics as one of the best shows of its time. Available to binge on Lightbox.

Girls (Neon)

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) is everywhere at the moment, with critically acclaimed performances in Marriage Story (Netflix) and The Report (Amazon Prime Video). His breakout role was Hannah's (Lena Dunham's) on-off love interest in Girls. The six-season comedy follows a group of dysfunctional New York pals as they grapple with adulthood. It's Sex and The City for millennials. Available to binge on Neon.

Adam Driver and Lena Dunham in Girls. Photo / Supplied

The Toys That Made Us (Netflix)

The first episode of Brian Volk-Weiss' series is dedicated to the Star Wars toys produced by a relatively small and unfashionable US company. The unexpected success of the first film meant demand outstripped supply. But the action figures - in particular - captured the imagination of millions. Other episodes cover Barbie, Lego, Transformers and more. All three seasons available now.

