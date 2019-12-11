The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has revealed that he was "too uncomfortable" after his massive success as an actor in the 1990s.

At the time of the film's Seven, 1995, and Fight Club, 1999, Pitt spent most of his time hiding out and smoking marijuana to escape the pressure of fame.

Brad Pitt at the Fight Club 1999 premiere. Photo / Getty Images

"I spent most of the '90s hiding out and smoking pot," Pitt, 55, said. "I was too uncomfortable with all the attention."

Although he struggled with the attention at first, Pitt revealed in his interview with the New York Times that he made a turn and was able to get to a place where he didn't want to imprison himself anymore.

Advertisement

"Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool," he continued.

The actor has since become more comfortable with his status. Photo / Getty Images

The actor revealed that participating in a Harlem Globetrotters bit reminded him that if he got back out into the world he could help others feel good by watching his films.

"I'm not trying to say anyone is being brushed with my greatness," Pit added. "I'm trying to say that I have the opportunity to brighten someone's day. That's a rare thing."