Rapper Juice Wrld took several pills before he suffered a fatal seizure, according to reports.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ the artist allegedly took "several unknown pills," prior to suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

It is also alleged that 31 kilograms of marijuana were found in the luggage of Juice Wrld and his entourage, along with a bottle of cough syrup on his private jet.

According to the Daily Mail, police and federal agents were awaiting the musician's arrival after they were tipped off he was in possession of contraband. As his luggage was searched, witnesses say he was seen swallowing Percocet pills.

The pilot had reported guns and drugs were on board the private jet, TMZ reports.

An agent then gave Higgins two doses of Narcan, which is used to prevent an opioid overdose.

This was Juice Wrld as he got on the plane that took him to Chicago last night. He was in high spirits and looked happy. pic.twitter.com/JBsuybaC9O — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

Police say the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins was rushed to hospital when he suffered a medical emergency and was later pronounced dead.

He had travelled via private jet to the airport from Los Angeles, and was set to celebrate his 21st birthday in his home town.

A cause of death is yet to be determined and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on today (Monday, US time).

In July last year, Juice Wrld opened up about his codeine addiction on Twitter, promising his girlfriend he was "done".

Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome https://t.co/VB3qxHXodL — . (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

"Addiction kills all but you can overcome," he wrote.

No drug charges have been filed against any of the flight's passengers.