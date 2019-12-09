This year's Golden Globe nominations have been announced, and two movies made by New Zealanders are up for awards.

The Two Popes, written by New Zealand born filmmaker Anthony McCarten picked up four nominations, including nods for best motion picture - drama and McCarten is nominated for best screenplay. Cast members Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a motion picture - drama.

Taika Waititi's comedy Jojo Rabbit, about a young boy in Hitler Youth snapped up two nominations. It's up for the award for best motion picture - musical or comedy, and Roman Griffin Davis who plays Jojo picked up a nomination for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy. Waititi missed out on a nomination for best director.

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannson is leading the race with six nominations, with Martin Scorcese's The Irishman hot on the heels with five nominations. Both movies were released on Netflix.

The television race is tight, reports The Washington Post. The Crown, Unbelievable and Chernobyl received four nominations each.

Elsewhere, notable snubs are Greta Gerwig's Little Women, with just Saoirse Ronan nominated for her performance as best actress. Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, and Ava Duvernay's When They See Us were all shut out of the awards.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be presented on January 5.

Full list of nominations

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best screenplay in a Motion Picture

Steven Zaillian, (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino, (Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood)

Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won (Parasite)

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Best original score - motion picture

Thomas Newman, (1917)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

Best original song - motion picture

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown (Frozen II)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Rocketman

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, which is up for six awards. Photo / Netflix

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood)

HBO's Chernobyl is up for four awards. Photo / HBO

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Netflix's true crime drama Unbelievable is up for several awards. Photo / Supplied

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)