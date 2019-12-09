This year's Golden Globe nominations have been announced, and two movies made by New Zealanders are up for awards.
The Two Popes, written by New Zealand born filmmaker Anthony McCarten picked up four nominations, including nods for best motion picture - drama and McCarten is nominated for best screenplay. Cast members Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a motion picture - drama.
Taika Waititi's comedy Jojo Rabbit, about a young boy in Hitler Youth snapped up two nominations. It's up for the award for best motion picture - musical or comedy, and Roman Griffin Davis who plays Jojo picked up a nomination for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy. Waititi missed out on a nomination for best director.
Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannson is leading the race with six nominations, with Martin Scorcese's The Irishman hot on the heels with five nominations. Both movies were released on Netflix.
The television race is tight, reports The Washington Post. The Crown, Unbelievable and Chernobyl received four nominations each.
Elsewhere, notable snubs are Greta Gerwig's Little Women, with just Saoirse Ronan nominated for her performance as best actress. Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, and Ava Duvernay's When They See Us were all shut out of the awards.
The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be presented on January 5.
Full list of nominations
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Best screenplay in a Motion Picture
Steven Zaillian, (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino, (Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood)
Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won (Parasite)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Best original score - motion picture
Thomas Newman, (1917)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Best original song - motion picture
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen II)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood)
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion
Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Henry Winkler (Barry)