US rapper Juice Wrld has died after suffering a seizure while walking through Chicago's Midway airport.

TMZ reported that Juice Wrld, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, had just landed and was walking through the airport when he collapsed and was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived.

He was still conscious when he was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

He was 21.

The artist was in New Zealand last month for a performance at Festival X Rising on November 28, at Auckland's Spark Arena.

The rapper had his first hit in 2018 with Lucid Dreams and later signed a multi-million dollar record contract.

His song Legends features the line: What's the 27 Club? We ain't making it past 21. I been going through paranoia.

Fans and fellow rappers took to social media to pay tribute to the young artist.

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. 🖤 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

They Keep Taking My Brothers From Me Bruhhhhhhhhhhhhh — Sir Ski Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) December 8, 2019

This kid was a hero to a lot of the youth. He will be truly missed. https://t.co/eg3QB2cJzh — Thelonious Martin™ (@KingThelonious) December 8, 2019

RIP JUICE — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) December 8, 2019