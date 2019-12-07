Tony Award winner, Ron Leibman, played Jennifer Aniston's dad on Friends, charmed Sally Field in Norma Rae, and starred in the Aussie movie Phar Lap, has died at 82.

Ron Leibman has passed away from complications from pneumonia.

The actor won a Tony Award for Best Actor for his performance as Roy Cohn in Angels in America in 1993.

He also played the handsome union organiser, Reuben Warshowsky, who helps convince Sally Field's Norma Rae to unionise her cotton mill.

Field won a Best Actress Oscar for Norma Rae.

For younger audiences he was known as Dr Leonard Green, the father of Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green in Friends.

He also had a recurring role in The Sopranos as Dr Lior Plepler and appeared in the movie Garden State.

The pair had been married since 1983.

He was previously married to actress Linda Lavin, who starred in the TV show Alice, from 1969 until 1981.