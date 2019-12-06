The trailer for season two of You has dropped, with protaganist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) delivering an inner monologue coldly criticising his fellow customers as he waits in a queue at a coffee shop.

The Netflix thriller's first season saw New York bookstore manager Joe carry out a number of murders after becoming obsessed with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Neither Guinevere, nor her best friend Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell), nor the boyfriend she had as the series began — Benji Ashby Jr. III (Lou Taylor Pucci) — lived to see the new season, in which Joe has relocated to the west coast.

"You know, love has taken me to some pretty dark places," the new trailer shows him thinking, "but Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets."

Entertainment Weekly revealed earlier this year that there's a new love interest in season two — in both name and nature. Love Quinn is an aspiring chef who's working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store.

The trailer's monologue takes aim at influencers who spend their lives presenting perfect images of themselves for social media consumption. Image / Netflix

However Love (played by The Haunting of Hill House's Victoria Pedretti) is a markedly different character to last season's Guinevere and showrunner Sera Gamble said that although season two will feel similar to the first series, Joe is "a different guy".

"The circumstances of his encounter with Love are very informed by what he went through with Beck."

Be that as it may, as Joe waits his turn to be served in the trailer video, he muses on the supposedly false nature of the lives those around him are living, before concluding: "See that's the thing about LA — everyone is pretending to be somebody they're not."

Joe's back ... or is he? Image / Netflix

And despite his disdain for those around him, it seems he's no different.

As the woman behind the counter asks his name for the order, Joe replies "yeah, I'm Will" and flashes an eerie smile.