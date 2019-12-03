Mispronunciation mirth

1. "I knew someone who had to read the word antelope out in a presentation. Somehow he had never heard the word or at least not connected the spoken and written word. He had a sister called Penelope."

2. "I remember being very disappointed when I found out hyperbole isn't pronounced 'hyper-bowl'. My way sounded much more exciting, like the super bowl for kids who'd had too many sweets."

3. "I once got in an argument with a girl who swore that les miserablés was pronounced less miserables (as in people who weren't quite as miserable as others)

4. "My youngest wanted to watch Harry Potter and the fell off a stone."

5. "My 7-year-old daughter called her big brother a "cycle path" the other night ..." (Via @mrnickharvey on Twitter)

At least it's discreet

Wind murderous

Deano would like to name the Wellington wind Norman (Bates) — particularly in spring. "After six weeks of day after day of relentless nor'westers the shower scene in the movie Psycho just feels right," he says.

Randy foreign bulls in need of mounted policing

The Week reports that an Indian government minister has slammed the "loose moral character" of imported bulls, claiming they are prone to "indiscriminate wantonness". Farming minister Om Prakash Dhankar said: "Foreign bulls are more aggressive and they mount more animals, including buffaloes, because they don't have the characteristics of our local bulls."