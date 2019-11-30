Tis the season of giving.

Australian singer Sia got into the holiday spirit on Thursday when the pop star went incognito and picked up the tab for several shoppers at a Walmart in a Palm Springs, California, in a moment captured by fans and shared on social media.

While arriving at the packed retail chain in the California desert, the songstress told shoppers and staff her name was "Ci Ci" and claimed to have won the lottery, thus the reason for her being in such a giving mood.

A Twitter post showed a 15-second clip of the Chandelier performer hugging total strangers while donning an olive-coloured overcoat, a blue-and-purple tie-dye sweater and black pants — notably sans her famous black-and-white wig.

The video has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

The 43-year-old singer has long been recognised for sporting the two-tone wig that completely obscures her face and disallows anyone from seeing her true identity. But her plainclothes look wasn't enough to thwart one eagle-eyed fan from spotting her in the flesh.

One woman claiming she was among the cornucopia of customers to have their groceries covered by the nine-time Grammy-nominee shared her experience on Twitter, writing: "So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realised who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"

The user also shared another video captured by an additional shopper, which showed the Never Give Up artist cradling a bouquet of flowers, seemingly a token of gratitude from a lucky customer.

"Who's next?" Sia asks as she prepares her credit card for another pass at the register.

Sia, who hails from Adelaide in Australia, has an astounding net worth of $25 million.