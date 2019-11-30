Amber Rose has revealed she is going under the knife just six weeks after the birth of her son Slash Electric.

Rose, 36, embraced the work her plastic surgeon, Dr. David Matlock, would be doing on social media, according to PageSix.

The model shared in a video post on Instagram: "I'm about to get my whole body done after the baby."

She continued: "He's going to take out some of my jowls that are just, like, hereditary — it just runs in my family, so he's going to fix that and then suck all the baby fat out of my stomach."

Her plastic surgeon Dr Matlock reposted her video, and wrote: "Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful child. Here At Team Matlock, We Love @amberrose She is the sweetest and kindest person. It is always a pleasure seeing her."

Rose and her partner, Alexander "AE" Edwards, welcomed their first child on October 10.

The model's decision was met with praise and criticism. Her honesty was applauded but others questioned why she wasn't letting her body lose the post-partum weight naturally.