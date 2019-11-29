Jennifer Aniston's fresh Instagram presence has provided the goods yet again.

The Friends star posted a series of photos from her "Friendsgiving" feast on Friday, featuring famous pals Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman.

But one selfie from the evening included another rather surprising familiar face — her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Alongside a selfie with all of the dinner guests, Theroux shared his appreciation for his friends on his Instagram story.

"Very VERY thankful for these friends," the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actor wrote. "And these nights."

In the photo, he is seen with his arm around Aniston, actor Jason Bateman squeezed between them.

Justin Theroux posted the selfie on his Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

Theroux and Aniston were together for eight years, and married for two.

They parted ways to the shock of fans in 2017 with their divorce finalising this year.

Despite the break-up, they've long remained friends – with Aniston's recent social media presence proving just how amicable their split was.

Theroux recently told Entertainment Tonight that Aniston made sure he was following her when she broke the internet by joining the platform.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux sadly split after two years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

"She actually texted me," Theroux said. "She said, 'You haven't followed me,' and I said, 'Of course I followed you!' And she's like, 'No, you haven't!' I realised I was one of the people caught in the glitch … (She) literally broke Instagram. People were having trouble being recognised as following," he said.

Since their mutual following, the stars have been busy tagging each other in posts.

Earlier this month, Theroux tagged Aniston in a post urging his followers to adopt a pet. "Yep, now that you're on here, your gonna get this a lot too (sic)," Theroux wrote to his ex, who boasts a whopping 20.7 million followers.