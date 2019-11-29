Russell Crowe has opened his wallet to thank the volunteer firefighters who battled blazes across NSW recently.

The Gladiator star tweeted this morning: "Today I'll be donating $5k AUD to each of the @NSWRFS brigades on this list."

There are 20 brigades on the list, including Coffs RFS, Nana Glen 1 and Nana Glen 7, Urunga, Coramba, Corindi and Sandy Beach.

$10k each to nana Glen 1 and Nana Glen 7, $5k to the others .

Total of $100k Aust.@mcannonbrookes doing the same . @NSWRFS @MoonmanMornings pic.twitter.com/0aT9XZc7PB — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 28, 2019

Crowe added that his friend Mike Cannon-Brookes from Atlassian will be donating the same amount, meaning the fireys will receive $200,000.

"I want to thank the volunteers all over the state and all over the country that work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," the actor wrote in the tweet.

The donations from the two high-profile men are a result of an auction that Crowe started yesterday on Twitter. He offered up one of his Sydney Rabbitohs hats and told fans to bid, vowing that he would double the winning bid and donate the money to the NSW RFS.

Cannon-Brookes won the auction with his $100,000 bid.