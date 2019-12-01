Tracey Morgan, the former 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live funny man turned movie voice man, has announced that he will be bringing his 'No Disrespect' tour to Auckland next year.

Morgan will be most familiar to New Zealand audiences for his Emmy nominated role in Tina Fey's acclaimed sitcom 30 Rock where he played a loose cannon TV star.

After 30 Rock finished Morgan has released stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO, written a book and pursued a film career and worked as an in-demand voice actor.

The Emmy nominated comedian will play one show at Takapuna's Bruce Mason Centre on Thursday, 14 May. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 2:00pm.