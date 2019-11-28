Oriini Kaipara hopes her "pretty surreal" debut presenting TVOne's midday bulletin yesterday will open up opportunities for Māori in mainstream TV.

She's always dreamed of being a news anchor on mainstream TV - and yesterday that dream became reality as the Te Karere presenter took over the midday news bulletin on TVOne.

It's believed she's the first person with a moko kauae to do so.

"The feedback has been amazing, it's been really humbling. I did my best and that's all I wanted."

Kaipara hoped it would "break some barriers".

"It's not just about me, it's about taking opportunities and opening up opportunities for moko wearers, for Māori - I don't want this to be a one-hit wonder."

She says the goal is to continue presenting the mainstream news bulletin on TVNZ. "I do want to carry on if possible."

Even the negative feedback was only encouraging her to keep going, she said.

TVNZ's Oriini Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, fulfilled her lifelong dream of presenting a mainstream news bulletin today. Photo / TVNZ

Kaipara cites Sunday and Māori current affairs programme Marae presenter Miriama Kamo as her inspiration. Kamo is of Ngāi Tahu/Ngāti Mutunga heritage.

"Back in August, thanks to a beautiful woman whom I've long admired and idolise - Miriama Kamo, I began to take seriously a lifelong goal of being a news anchor on mainstream TV," Kaipara wrote on her Facebook page yesterday.

"Today...it's going to happen and I'm trying not to cry."

Kaipara is of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa descent. Last year a DNA test identified her as full-blooded Māori, making headlines around the world.

Kaipara also presents Te Karere and previously worked for both Māori Television and Mai FM.