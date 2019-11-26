A new rumour has been swirling that the most iconic skateboarding PlayStation games are being remastered.

A new report claims that video game publisher Activision is looking at redeveloping the two best games from the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2.

A source told Twitter user Sabi that the gaming company has developed remastered prototypes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 which were shared internally.

The source said he wasn't sure if they were going to be remade, or if it was just a test.

Explanation of what I shared in my server:

An Activision contact told me a week or so ago about how Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 had demos/prototypes remade. They went around internally. I didn't share before as I wasnt sure if they were being remade as full games, or just a test — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 24, 2019

What further confirms that this gaming dream could kickflip into reality is that in an earlier interview professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto said Hawk is working on a new game.

Speaking on The Nine Club podcast in October, Armanto was talking about her appearance in the latest Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 before bringing up that she and Hawk are working on a new addition.

"[Hawk's] coming out with another one, and I'll be in that too," she said.

Interestingly, all versions of the podcast in question have since been edited to remove Armanto's "confirmation".

I shared this info with just a few people, such as @GenosPapa. Interestingly, Liam Robertson just mentioned this info in his podcast, seemingly corroborating the info. Nobody seems to know if both games are being fully remade, or if it's just a test for something else. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 24, 2019

Back in August this year, Activision confirmed it was looking into further remakes after the remastered versions of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro were huge successes.

Activision President Rob Kostich teased that we should "stay tuned for future announcements on remasters of other franchises".